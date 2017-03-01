Collinsville teen charged with attempted murder

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 14-year-old boy with attempted murder.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says Gary Langley is being charged in that incident. It happened in the 12,300 block of Hand Road in Collinsville. Authorities say he attacked someone with a knife and seriously injured that person

Lauderdale County investigators first realized something terrible had happened when they got a call around 3:30 Tuesday morning from a local hospital.

“There were two individuals at the emergency room that had lacerations and that something had occurred at a residence,” Calhoun says. “Later, it was determined to be a residence in the 12,300 block of Hand Road.”

Calhoun says they learned soon after that Langley had violently attacked someone in the home with a knife.

Investigators haven’t released any more details as to the identity of the victim, only that it was someone in the home with Langley that night. They do say the victim’s injuries were serious, including lacerations to the neck and cuts to the shoulders and hands. That person was taken to Jackson for surgery.

Langley has bandages where he is recovering from his own injury. Calhoun says they believe the cuts to his neck were self-inflicted.

“Those were treated at the emergency room before he was transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Facility,” Calhoun says. “Those wounds occurred prior to our interaction with him.”

Investigators say an adult was home at the time, who was able to take both Langley and the victim to the hospital by private vehicle for treatment of their injuries. Afterward, Langley was charged with attempted murder.

“Even though he is a 14-year-old, he is charged as an adult because of the weapon that was used in this particular crime,” Calhoun says.

Right now, Calhoun says they don’t know why this happened or what Langley’s motive was, but they’re hoping to get to the bottom of it as the investigation continues.

Langley’s bond has been set at $100,000 dollars.