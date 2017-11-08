Dollar General employee injured by shoplifter

A House Dollar General employee was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a shoplifting incident turned violent.

Neshoba Co. Sheriff Tommy Waddell says an employee at the store on Highway 19 North caught someone shoplifting around 6 p.m. and tried to stop the thief. He says the shoplifter then shoved the employee to the ground and there was a struggle.

The employee was taken to the hospital for her injuries, but the Sheriff says she should be okay. Investigators are now searching for three possible suspects that may have been involved. They have not given a description on those suspects.