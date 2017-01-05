Drugs, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Justin Morgan, 10261 Road 763, Philadelphia, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, no seatbelt, no insurance.
Terry Fowler, 25, 10041 Road 1708, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 1st refusal, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, no driver’s license.
Other recent arrests:
- Blake Stevens, 23, 10981 Road 616, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
- Tyler Brown, 20, 172 North Boose Street, Hickory, driving under the influence (DUI) other
- Orlando C Moore, 44, 227 Water Avenue, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
- Richard Lamar Garrett, 32, 210 MLK Drive, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, expired tag, careless driving, no proof of insurance, DUS
- Kobi Woods, 25, 960 George Woods Road, Louisville, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st refusal
- Shaquilla Crosby, 23, 258 Davis Street, Philadelphia, careless driving, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance
- Ashley Lauren May, 30, 10900 Road 616, Philadelphia, shoplifting
- James E. McKinney, 51, BIA228 Road, Philadelphia, domestic violence