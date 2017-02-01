Drugs, DUI, shoplifting and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Heather Brooke McCrory, 28, 10161 Road 573, Philadelphia, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) other, possession of alprazolam schedule IV controlled substance, possession of clonazepam schedule IV controlled substance, possession of morphine schedule II controlled substance.

Shane Bell, 41, 140 Sunny Jones Road, Philadelphia, was arrested for no driver’s license and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense.

Other recent arrests: