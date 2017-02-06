DUI, Assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Joshua Corlandus Morgan, 30, 10261 Road 763, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense.
Jerry Wayne Smith, 58, 252 Martin Luther King Drive, Philadelphia, was arrested for disorderly conduct – failure to comply, simple assault by fear, and disturbing the peace.
Other recent arrests:
- Rolanda Owens, 40, 10091 Road 2642, Philadelphia, warrant trespassing
- Michael J Griffin, 34, 269 MLK Drive, Philadelphia, public profanity, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana
- Larry Cole, 46, 11501 Road 397, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st refusal
- Tony Welch, 36, 12580 Highway 16 West, Philadelphia, bench warrant failure to appear
- Angela Nicole Singleton, 21, 200 Byrd Ave. Philadelphia, disturbing the peace, domestic violence
- Tonya Billie, 42, 156 Goat Ranch Road, Philadelphia, warrant failure to pay fines