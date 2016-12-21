Home » Neshoba » DUI, Deer Head-lighting And Other Recent Arrests in Neshoba County

DUI, Deer Head-lighting And Other Recent Arrests in Neshoba County

sheriff-2-1-1
Posted on by Mina Mooney

Willie Charles Pattie, 49, 621 Tuscaloosa St, Louisville, was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, warrant failure to pay.

Randy Ward, 54, 10551 Bounds Ave, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense.

  • Jason Cedric Medford, 36, 10090 Road 121, Union, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, reckless driving
  • David Christian, 19, 12051 Road 743, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no driver’s license
  • Victor Tyrone Coppins, 34, 3298 A Knox Road, Toomsumba, public drunk
  • Dwayne Traxler, 23, 7122 Old Hillsboro Road, Forest, unlawful shot size, hunting while license revoked, hunting from a public road, head-lighting deer class 1
  • Curtis Pinter, 24, 10210 Road 406, Philadelphia, unlawful shot size, hunting while license revoked, hunting from a public road, head-lighting deer class 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*