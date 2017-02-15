ECCC to Offer Certified Nurse Aide Class at Philadelphia/Neshoba County Career-Technical Center

East Central Community College in Decatur will offer a course in Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) at the Philadelphia/Neshoba County Career-Technical Center beginning Monday, March 6, 2017.

The class will meet from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for six consecutive weeks. Clinical dates and times will be announced at a later date. A WorkKeys test will be given and participants must score at a Silver level to attend this class.

The cost for the course is $766 per person and includes everything except the TB Skin Test. Wendy Cumberland and Niva Alexander will serve as instructors.

For more information, contact Debra Hutchins, ECCC workforce development coordinator, at 601-635-6295, or email dhutchins@eccc.edu.