ECCC Offering Numerous Courses During Summer Online, On-Campus Terms

East Central Community College in Decatur is offering a variety of courses this summer both online and on the Decatur campus, as well as its locations in Carthage and Philadelphia.

The college is offering courses during three terms: Summer Online Term, Summer I (June) Term, and Summer II (July) Term.

Registration for all three terms can be done online at www.eccc.edu.

The Summer Online Term begins May 30 and ends July 20. The last day to register is Friday, May 26. Among the courses available are American History I & II, American Literature I & II, American National Government, Anatomy & Physiology I & II with Lab, Art Appreciation, Business Statistics, Child Psychology, College Algebra, English Composition I & II, General Biology I & II with Lab, General Psychology, Human Growth and Development, Intermediate Algebra, Introduction to Philosophy, Microbiology with Lab, Music Appreciation, Principles of Accounting I, Public Speaking, Spanish I & II, Statistics, and Western Civilization I & II, among others.

Summer I (June) Term begins June 5 and ends June 29. The last day to register is Tuesday, June 6. Among the courses offered on the Decatur campus include Anatomy and Physiology I & II, Anatomy and Physiology I & II Lab, College Algebra, English Composition I & II, General Biology I & II, General Biology I & II Lab, General Chemistry I with Lab, Intermediate Algebra, Intermediate English, Public Speaking, and Spanish I & II, among other courses. English Composition I & II, Western Civilization I and World Literature I will be offered in Carthage. English Composition I and Intermediate Algebra will be offered in Philadelphia.

Summer II (July) Term begins July 3 and ends July 27. The last day to register is Wednesday, July 5. Among the courses offered in Decatur include American National Government, Anatomy and Physiology I and Lab, Anatomy and Physiology II and Lab, College Algebra, English Composition I & II, General Biology II and Lab, General Chemistry II and Lab, Intermediate Algebra, Introduction to Business, Introduction to Philosophy, and Introduction to Sociology, among other offerings. English Composition II and Western Civilization II will be available in Carthage and English Composition II and College Algebra will be offered in Philadelphia.

A full list of all courses being offered during all three terms and the locations can be found by clicking on the myEC tab on the front of www.eccc.edu.

For additional information about summer courses at East Central Community College, call 601-635-6375 or email go2ec@eccc.edu.