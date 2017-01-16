ECCC Student-Athletes Honored at Fall Sports Banquet



Several members of the East Central Community College football team were honored for their accomplishments during the 2016 season at the college’s Fall Sports Awards Banquet held recently on the Decatur campus. Pictured (first row, from left) are sophomore offensive lineman Bradston Burnside of Hattiesburg High School, Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges All-State; sophomore offensive lineman Lucas Orchard of Vancleave High School, Luke 2:52 Award and Academic Award; freshman running back Dwayne Barnett of Harrison Central High School, Offensive Most Improved; and sophomore defensive lineman Jalon Sangster of Louisville High School, Defensive Most Improved; (back row, from left) sophomore defensive back Juwon Hayes-Keyes of Taylorsville High School, Defensive Captain Award; sophomore wide receiver Devonta Jones of Morton High School, MACJC All-State; sophomore defensive back Malik Davis of Red Bank (Tenn.) High School, MACJC All-State and National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 23; sophomore quarterback Dom Marino of Venice (Fla.) High School, Offensive Captain Award, MACJC All-State and NJCAA All-Region 23; and sophomore defensive back Isiah Thomas of Madison Central High School, Luke 2:52 Award. (EC Photo)



Several members of the East Central Community College women’s soccer team were honored for their accomplishments during the 2016 season at the college’s Fall Sports Awards Banquet held recently on the Decatur campus. Pictured (first row, from left) are sophomore forward Presley McLemore of Brandon High School, Warrior Award; sophomore forward Kenzie Jenkins of McLaurin High School, Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges All-Star Team; sophomore defender Gabby Gross of Lewisburg High School, Best Defense Award, Team Captain Award, MACJC All-Star Team, and National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 23; sophomore midfielder Ta’Nissa McNair of Forest High School, Hustle Award and MACJC All-Star Team; and sophomore goalkeeper Kaitlyn Knuth of West Lauderdale High School, Academic Award, Team Captain Award, Team Most Valuable Player Award, MACJC All-Star Team and NJCAA All-Region 23; (back row, from left) freshman forward Cailee Helen McClain of Starkville High School, MACJC All-State; freshman forward Sierra Maness of Corinth High School, Golden Boot Award and NJCAA All-Region 23; sophomore midfielder Piper Wallace of Harrison Central High School, MACJC All-Star Team; freshman midfielder Aubree Patterson of Richland High School, and MACJC All-State; and freshman midfielder Ashley Langham of Florence High School, MACJC All-State. (EC Photo)