Felony Drugs, DUI, and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Michael Lee Barrett, 24, 10870 Road 531, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine drugs.
Tyler Lee Partridge, 21, 202 Magnolia Street, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no proof of insurance, DUS.
Other recent arrests:
- Bradley James Savell, 37, 10887 Road 2610, Philadelphia, warrant failure to appear, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense
- Johnnie Duff, 68, 1568 Duff Road, Brent, AL, public drunk
- James McCarty, 28, 413 Columbus Avenue, Philadelphia, warrant simple assault causing bodily injury
- James Earl Hall, 52, 168 25th Ave, Centerpoint, AL, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
- Marlon Gray, 38, 917 Damnio Avenue, Philadelphia, shoplifting
- Jashaune E Tubby, 21, 111 Indian Hills Drive, Philadelphia, simple possession of marijuana
- Robert Robinson, 52, 10281 Road 402, Philadelphia, public drunk
- Shirley Moore, 50, 243 Carver Ave, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense
- Ruth Warren, 51, 227 Martin Luther King Dr., Philadelphia, shoplifting
- Tauheedah Hafeeza Numan, 72, 11251 Road 832, Philadelphia, shoplifting
- Kristy King, 26, 1470 Pace Road Conahatta, disorderly failure to comply
- Nicholas Green, 37, 271 Davis Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting
- William Bowman, 46, 10530 Road 123, Philadelphia, trespassing, shoplifting
- Daniel E Babb, 38, 80 Williams Road, Carthage, shoplifting