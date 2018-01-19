First Lady Deborah Bryant visits PES

Mississippi’s First Lady Deborah Bryant spent some time with a group of first graders at Philadelphia Elementary School, Friday.

“I’m going to, hopefully, a school in every county,” said Bryant.

It’s part of her ‘Read Across Mississippi’ campaign.

“We have issues of getting parents involved and reading with their kids and working with their kids at home,” said PES Principal Jason Gentry.

That’s where the first lady is stepping in. She’s taking the time to read to students in grades kindergarten through third.

“We realized we had a huge issue with the number of children that were able to read on a third grade level here in Mississippi,” said Bryant.

Since Bryant started ‘Read Across Mississippi’ back in 2014, the number of third graders that can read on a third grade level has jumped from 55 to 90 percent!

“That was my focus,” said Bryant. “I wanted every child to know how much we care about them, how much we care about our state, that they are our future, and how important reading is.”

Bryant invited the students to the governor’s mansion and talked to them about learning disabilities, like dyslexia.

“By her explaining that the governor, himself, had that. It’s not a crippling type of deficiency, it’s something you can work through and be anything you want to,” said Gentry.

The first lady hopes it will inspire kids struggling with a disability.

“If you have an affect one child, that’s that one child and to me, you just do everything you can and you hope you do something that will make a difference and they’ll remember forever,” said Bryant.

Bryant plans to visit each of Mississippi’s 82 counties this year as part of her ‘Read Across Mississippi’ campaign.