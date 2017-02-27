First Responders: Philadelphia Firefighter Myron Williams

Myron Williams started as a volunteer firefighter 25 years ago in 1992. He has been at the Philadelphia Fire Department for the last nine years.

“There is a lot of work and hours volunteers put in. Up here we get paid and there are still a lot of hours that are spent training away from here,” Williams says.

Williams says he enjoys his job and it keeps him busy, but sometimes it can be hard. That doesn’t stop him.

“There are things that we go to that you think about from time to time that bother you. That’s just part of the job and it’s got to be done,” Williams explains.

Over the years, Williams has become more than just a firefighter. He wears many hats and takes on a lot of tasks in addition to fighting fires in Philadelphia.

“I do search and rescue stuff. That’s my specialty I guess you could say. All the fields of search and rescue,” Williams says.

The father of two says he is more than that too. He says John Stevens named him deputy coroner and that’s another task Williams has added to the list.

“I actually ran for coroner term before this one. When he ran and got it, he asked me to be the deputy,” Williams says. “Had friends that were volunteer firefighters at that time. They got me into it and I’ve been into it ever since.”