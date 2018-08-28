Good Samaritans rush to the aide of grieving mother, son

Chasity Maye and her sister Shanda were enjoying a fun, anniversary weekend in Philadelphia with their husbands, but their celebration quickly took a turn for the worse.

“At the stop sign, we have to stop at the stop sign to go into the store and there was a man that was holding a light blue towel and he pointed it off in our car,” says Chasity Maye.

The women say Robert Jackson, the suspect in Saturday’s double murder at the Philadelphia CEFCO, approached them, but before Jackson could react, the two sisters started screaming and told their husbands to speed off.

Maye says, “We’re in the backseat. So we’re telling my husband and her husband, ‘Hey he has a gun! Go, go, go!'”

The incident left the sisters stunned and concerned, so they drove back to the convenience store and called 911. That’s when the sisters say they saw Samantha Apperson, her 10-year old son, Hunter, and her husband Jeremy- who had just been shot and was dying while trying to protect his family.

“I basically jumped out the car while the car was still rolling. And so, after I jumped out the car, I ran straight to the little boy,” says Maye.

Maye says she comforted Hunter and prayed for the boy and his family until police arrived.

May continued by saying, “When I ran up, I grabbed his hand and asked, ‘Do you know Jesus?’ I asked him. And he said, ‘Yes I know Jesus.’ I said, ‘Well, we’re going to pray right now.'”

Even though the sisters didn’t know the Apperson’s, they felt it was their responsibility and duty to offer them love and support.

“I don’t know them from a can of paint. Like she said, we don’t know them from a can of paint. But when we love, we love hard and we don’t care what color. I held the little guy,” says Maye.

“If we could help anybody we would. I mean, it doesn’t matter the colors, the race you know? We’re all God’s children,” says Shanda Maye.

The sisters, who live in Livingston, Alabama, stayed with the Apperson’s all night until the crime scene was cleared. When asked if they would do anything different, the women say they’d do it again.

“We’ll probably go the week after next, after this weekend, and go take Hunter some basketballs and footballs and different stuff, because we told them we’d stay in touch. And we’ll stay in touch until he gets grown,” says Chasity Maye.

A lifelong friendship formed during a horrible, unspeakable tragedy.

Jeremy Apperson leaves behind his wife Samantha, and as we mentioned, 10-year-old Hunter. He also leaves behind two daughters, 9-year-old Hailey and 6-year-old Hannah.