Gunshot rattles Philadelphia neighborhood

Philadelphia Police Department is investigating what they believe to be an armed robbery on Ivy Street Wednesday night. Neighbors say multiple gunshots were fired before the victim ran to a nearby house.

“[The victim] said they are shooting at me so I said you need to call police,” says Dorthy Davis, neighbor. “So he called the police and they all came, but whoever it was ran up in the woods.”

Chief Grant Myers says they are looking for five male suspects who were wearing masks and attempting to rob the victim’s home.

“Some of them did display a firearm,” says Myers. “[The victim] does believe he knows them. He gave us some nicknames of a couple of them we are trying to run down.”

Davis says when the victim was running towards her house, one of suspects shot her door and shattered the glass.

“We can replace a door you know so it’s just a blessing nobody got shot,” says Davis.

Mayor James Young lives beside the home that was damaged. He says it’s upsetting to see this kind of activity.

“These young guys have no respect for life,” says Young. “They have no respect for property. We are doing everything possible to take these guys off the street.”

Investigators are continuing to talk with neighbors in the area about what they saw and heard in hopes of getting a full description of the suspects.

“We’re just following up leads,” says Myers. “We ask at this time that anyone with any information concerning this to call Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS. There is a reward being offered.”