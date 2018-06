Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon t-shirts have arrived and are available for purchase. Available sizes youth XS – Adult XL $12, Adult 2XL and 3XL are $15. You can purchase a shirt at the following locations in Philadelphia:

The Citizens Bank – Eastside Branch

Philadelphia Security Insurance

Neshoba County Farm Bureau

Neshoba County Public Library

Alfa Insurance

Renasant Bank

Online registration for the 39th Annual Heart O’ Dixie Triathlon is open until Friday, July 27 click here to register.