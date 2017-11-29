Kicks Picks Grand Prize Winner – Jimmy Pickle

Another exciting and competitive season of Kicks Picks Presented By Wheel-In Grocery of Carthage recently concluded, and it was one of most successful seasons in the number of players who participated.

Jimmy Pickle takes home a 43″ flat screen TV from Kicks96, Breezy 101, and Boswell Media Sports. Jay Mathis, owner of Wheel-In Grocery and Stance Bingham of Kicks 96 were on hand to announce the Winner Tuesday live on Kicks96. Store owner Jay Mathis said he loves being a part of Kicks Picks, “I look forward to meeting all the customers, friends, and neighbors that play each year. We love being a part of Kicks Picks here at Wheel-In Grocery.”

Weekly winners this season of the Tailgate Prize Pack were: Casey Henderson (Carthage), Ronald Ballard (Kosciusko), Tim Nell (Kosciusko), Will Dickerson (Kosciusko), B.J. Morrow (Philadelphia), Will McBeth (Wiggins), Chris Broyles (Kosciusko), Steven Autry (Kosciusko), Wade Moore (Kosciusko), Larry Wheeless (McCool), Bob Posey (Philadelphia), and Richard Rivers (Union).

The 2017 Kicks Picks Dandy Dozen who finished in the top twelve for the season were:

1. Jimmy Pickle (Carthage)

T2. Chris Broyles & Tim Nell (Both of Kosciusko)

T4. Chris Stevens & Billy Wilbanks (Both of Carthage)

T6. B.J. Morrow (Philadelphia) & Jerry Fortenberry (Carthage)

T8. Lawrin Atkison (Carthage), Will Dickerson (Kosciusko) & Darrin Pickett (Philadelphia)

T11. Ross Elrod (Edinburg) & Bob Posey (Philadelphia)

Congratulations to all and thanks for playing Kicks Picks this season!!