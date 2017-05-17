Local nonprofit receives grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded the Positive Youth Life Center in Neshoba County a grant in the amount of $10,000 to support local literacy programs.

The grant is a part of nearly $150,000 in literacy grants to Mississippi nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.

These funds are aimed at supporting adult, family and summer literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves, and plan to positively impact the lives of nearly 5,000 Mississippians.

“Dollar General is excited to provide these organizations with funding to support literacy and education throughout the 44 states we serve,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Providing these grants and supporting the communities we call home reflects our mission of Serving Others and it’s rewarding to see the impact these funds have.”

Statewide grants are part of more than $7.5 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Monday.

Recipients of the grants plan to use the funds to help adults learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, promote childhood summer reading or learn English.

The Positive Youth Life Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located at 414 Ivy St in Philadelphia.

About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education as part of the company’s mission of Serving Others for over 20 years. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $135 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 8.6 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.org.