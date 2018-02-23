Local school weighs in on armed teachers

The recent school shootings across the nation have school districts questioning their safety plans. The president proposed some teachers carry guns on campus.

“I would have never have envisioned this but, you know, times changes,” Neshoba Central Superintendent Lundy Brantley said.

Brantley says he never thought school safety would come to teachers carrying guns. He says there’s no perfect solution, but something needs to be done to prevent these mass shootings.

“We’re always open to conversation and new ideas about school safety because our students and our staff are important to us. We want to make sure they’re safe and then give them a great education.”

President Trump proposed giving bonuses to teachers who are trained and armed. An aspiring teacher we talked to believes the president’s proposal is a good solution.

“I’d be able to protect my class if someone came in,” Samantha Bishop said. “And plus, if an intruder knows that teachers or other faculty are armed then they’re probably be less likely to come in, because they know they’ll be shot back in return.”

One person we talked to didn’t agree. They didn’t want to go on camera but said, “It would increase the chance of shootings, whether it gets in the wrong hands or a teacher uses it inappropriately.”

“The teacher could fire without there being any problems. There is some negativity, but I think there are more benefits than negativity,” Bishop added.

Trump says he wants teachers with a high aptitude for guns to be the ones who carry.

“I think that’d be a nice thing to do, but make sure they’re properly trained to handle weapons,” Bobby Hardy, a concerned community member said. ” Make sure they have the sense to know when to use them and when not to use them.”