Local schools test well in 3rd-grade reading assessment

The Mississippi Department of Education has released the results of the 3rd Grade Reading Assessment and students at Neshoba Central Elementary and Leake County Elementary area scored among the state’s best.

The results, released Thursday, revealed that +95% of students at Neshoba Central Elementary, 88.2% of students at Philadelphia Elementary, 93.2% of students at Leake County Elementary and 84.6% of students at Leake Central Elementary passed the test.

The Literacy-Based Promotion Act requires 3rd graders to pass a reading assessment to demonstrate they are ready for 4th grade reading instruction. Students are provided with three opportunities to pass the test.

Students who did not pass the first reading test are being retested this week. The final retest opportunity will take place between June 26 and Aug. 4, 2017.

The complete list of statewide scores can be found here.

Local school district scores: