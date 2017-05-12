Louisville schools feed kids free meals this summer

Kids eat free. Louisville School District is feeding kids healthy meals this summer.

“The children don’t have to meet any requirements. They don’t have to live in the district or attend school here,” says Shelia Reed, Louisville School District’s food service administrator.

There are children in need that don’t get that nutritious meal they depend on because school is out for the summer. The schools feed at least 500 hungry kids a day during the Summer Food Service Program.

“You can tell some of these kids are hungry,” says Delmar May, LES cafeteria manager.

Buses will not run during the summer months. Many kids walk or have their parents drop them off to eat and pick them back up.

Of course, it’s extra work for the cafeteria workers, but they say knowing kids aren’t going to bed with their stomachs growling makes it worth it.

“Seeing these kids walk to school to get a hot meal, breakfast or lunch. To see them eat it all and then knowing they’re coming back the next day and they at least got two meals a day,” says May.

Those two meals during the school year have strict requirements.

“The children are allowed to come through to pick a choice of the main dish,” says Reed. “They’re allowed to pick up two vegetables, a fruit, milk, just up to five items on their tray.”

During the summer, schools serve less options but its usually always something kids want, like pizza or tacos.

A nutritional breakfast and lunch will be served to kids up to age 19.

“To see that there is a need and it’s just rewarding to be able to help with that need,” says Reed.

Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m and lunch will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Louisville High and Eiland Middle will serve June 1 through July 28.

Fair Elementary, Nanih Wayia and Noxapater will serve June 1 through June 30.