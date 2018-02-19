Man escapes NCSD custody

Neshoba County authorities are searching for a man who escaped from their custody Monday.

Sheriff Tommy Waddell says Josh Andrews, 25, was on supervised yard duty with several other inmates when he jumped a fence and ran into the woods near the jailhouse.

His jailhouse clothes were found in the woods off Gum Street.

Sheriff Waddell says he believes Andrews had someone pick him up. Sheriff Waddell does not believe he is still in Neshoba County. He was serving time for grand larceny. If you have any information on Andrews whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Department.