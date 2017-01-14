Mars Hill Food Pantry Serving Today

Local community members volunteering for The Mars Hill Food Pantry will be serving our local residents on Saturday, January 14 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Each month The Mars Hill Food Pantry serves our neighborhoods where some may be struggling or in situations where they need assistance. Everyone in need is welcome to apply for assistance. Everyone applying must bring an ID, proof that they live in the community, and proof of their yearly income. For more information or questions LaTonya Smith (601) 416-2319.

To make donations or for questions lease contact LaTonya Smith at (601) 416-2319 or Patricia Wilson at (601) 656-3549.