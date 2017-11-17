MBCI Tribal Election Committee confirms ‘No Vote’ on Red Water Casino

Official results have been turned in by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indian Tribal Election Committee. After a recount of votes cast in yesterdays Red Water Casino Referendum Election the outcome remains the same, Leake County will not be getting a new casino.

The total number of register Tribal voters is 5,492, the vote on Red Water Casino had to have at least 40% of registered voters participate to make it an official election.

The Tribal voter turnout for the special election was 40.6% or 2,197 Tribal voters. The official vote count ended with No – 1,506 and Yes – 710.

Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson stated “The results show that the will of the people is not to expand in the Red Water community and I respect the decision of our voters.”

“We will continue to explore other opportunities to build on our existing success for our Tribe,” continued Chief Anderson in a statement.

MBCI Officials say the Tribal Council Resolution approving the Red Water Casino has been reversed.