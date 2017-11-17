Home » Leake » MBCI Tribal Election Committee confirms ‘No Vote’ on Red Water Casino

MBCI Tribal Election Committee confirms ‘No Vote’ on Red Water Casino

Posted on

Official results have been turned in by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indian Tribal Election Committee. After a recount of votes cast in yesterdays Red Water Casino Referendum Election the outcome remains the same, Leake County will not be getting a new casino.

The total number of register Tribal voters is 5,492, the vote on Red Water Casino had to have at least 40% of registered voters participate to make it an official election.

The Tribal voter turnout for the special election was 40.6% or 2,197 Tribal voters. The official vote count ended with No – 1,506 and Yes – 710.

Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson stated “The results show that the will of the people is not to expand in the Red Water community and I respect the decision of our voters.”

“We will continue to explore other opportunities to build on our existing success for our Tribe,” continued Chief Anderson in a statement.

MBCI Officials say the Tribal Council Resolution approving the Red Water Casino has been reversed.

 

