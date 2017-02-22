Home » Local » Meth, Auto Burglary, Drugs and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Meth, Auto Burglary, Drugs and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Ellen Sherrell Cotton, 26, 14151 Hwy 488 West, Philadelphia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine drugs. Bond was set at $20,000.

Joel J Thomas, 35, 809 Black Jack Road, Philadelphia, was charged with six (6) counts of auto burglary. Bond was set at $30,000.

Other recent arrests:

  • Terrance B Foster, 26, 556 B Holland Ave, Philadelphia, warrant shooting into a dwelling, warrant failure to pay fines
  • William D Johnson, 51, 10230 Road 608, Philadelphia, contempt of court – serving 60 days
  • Rico A Benamon, 27, 11450 Road 212, Philadelphia, warrant contempt of court – failure to pay
  • Lisa Michelle Devroedo, 46, 10230 Road 608, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance – crystal meth, public drunk, contempt of court
  • Sandra Wilfong-Germain, 34, 204 Woodland Drive, Rankin, order of incarceration
  • Mellonie Dorthia Ray, 48, 3864, Louisville, warrant contempt of court
  • Jimmy Cortrell Thames, 27, 408 Austin Street, Philadelphia, serving 48 hours
  • Jonathan Keith Stafford, 32, 2520 Shuqualak Road, Preston, shoplifting
  • Candace Clark, 43, 12000 BIA 0241, Philadelphia, warrant failure to pay
  • Tyshawn Donald, 20, 378 A Jericho Street, Philadelphia, serving 30 days
  • Patrick Wayne Duell, 35, 11620 Hwy 482, Lot 6, Philadelphia, hold for drug court
  • Marcus Dale Barfoot, 42, 10380 Road 1105, Union, possession of paraphernalia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*