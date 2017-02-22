Meth, Auto Burglary, Drugs and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Ellen Sherrell Cotton, 26, 14151 Hwy 488 West, Philadelphia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine drugs. Bond was set at $20,000.
Joel J Thomas, 35, 809 Black Jack Road, Philadelphia, was charged with six (6) counts of auto burglary. Bond was set at $30,000.
Other recent arrests:
- Terrance B Foster, 26, 556 B Holland Ave, Philadelphia, warrant shooting into a dwelling, warrant failure to pay fines
- William D Johnson, 51, 10230 Road 608, Philadelphia, contempt of court – serving 60 days
- Rico A Benamon, 27, 11450 Road 212, Philadelphia, warrant contempt of court – failure to pay
- Lisa Michelle Devroedo, 46, 10230 Road 608, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance – crystal meth, public drunk, contempt of court
- Sandra Wilfong-Germain, 34, 204 Woodland Drive, Rankin, order of incarceration
- Mellonie Dorthia Ray, 48, 3864, Louisville, warrant contempt of court
- Jimmy Cortrell Thames, 27, 408 Austin Street, Philadelphia, serving 48 hours
- Jonathan Keith Stafford, 32, 2520 Shuqualak Road, Preston, shoplifting
- Candace Clark, 43, 12000 BIA 0241, Philadelphia, warrant failure to pay
- Tyshawn Donald, 20, 378 A Jericho Street, Philadelphia, serving 30 days
- Patrick Wayne Duell, 35, 11620 Hwy 482, Lot 6, Philadelphia, hold for drug court
- Marcus Dale Barfoot, 42, 10380 Road 1105, Union, possession of paraphernalia