Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Edinburg, Mississippi will be holding a Spring Revival on June 4th (11 am & 6 pm) and June 5th-7th (7 pm). Evangelist David Ford from Globe for Christ International Ministries will be the guest speaker. Ms. Evelyn Dodd will lead the Sunday morning service and Bro. Eddie Pilgrim will be the Worship leader during evening services. Bro. Randolph Scott and church members hope to share God’s message with all who attend.