Update: Alex Deaton officially charged with murder in Neshoba County

UPDATE: Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell says Alex Deaton has officially been charged with murder in the shooting death of Brenda Pinter in Neshoba County in the Dixon Community.

March 1, 2017 10 am: Accused killer Alex Deaton was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a high speed chase that left the stolen vehicle Deaton was driving in flames. Authorities say Deaton is in custody in Ellsworth County, Kansas.

Released by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of shooting a Kansas convenience store clerk and kidnapping two hikers in New Mexico while on the run after his girlfriend was killed and a jogger was shot in Mississippi. Kansas state troopers took the 28-year-old Alex Bridges Deaton was taken into custody Wednesday near the town of Wilson, about 80 miles from where the clerk was shot. Kansas authorities began pursuing Deaton because he was driving a vehicle reported stolen in New Mexico. Kansas investigators say the suspect ditched the vehicle before shooting the clerk and stealing another vehicle. Deaton was arrested after he crashed the vehicle he was driving and it caught fire. Authorities were seeking Deaton in the death of 30-year-old Heather Robinson. Mississippi officials also consider him a suspect in the shooting death of a woman found dead at a rural church.

Released by Kansas Highway Patrol

KHP Troopers apprehend murder suspect:

Today, March 1, 2017, at approximately 7:50 am, Kansas Highway Patrol troppers attempted to stop an eastbound black Cadillac on I-75, around milepost 191, by Dorrance. This vehicle matched the description of an Attempt to Locate broadcast, following a shooting at a Pratt convenience store, earlier in the morning.

The vehicle and driver, Alex Deaton, were wanted in Pratt County. Deaton did not stop, and fled eastbound at a high rate of speed. Spike sticks were successfully deployed at 7:57 am. The driver took the Wilson exit, milepost 205, and drove approximately one mile south, towards the town of Wilson. KHP troopers, not wanting Deaton to enter Wilson, utilized tactical vehicle intervention to successfully end the pursuit at 8 am. After the vehicle crashed and caught on fire, Deaton was immediately placed under arrest with no further incident. There were no injuries to KHP personnel or to Deaton.

Charges are pending through multiple county courts. Deaton is a suspect wanted for a double homicide in the state of Mississippi, as well as other crimes in multiple states.

3-1: Neshoba and Rankin murder suspect has been spotted.

Rankin county Sheriff Bryan Bailey posted on his Facebook that Deaton was spotted near Albuquerque, New Mexico and involved in a violent carjacking.

They say he carjacked a couple of their Honda passenger car. The male victim sustained a gunshot wound in the rear-end and the female victim was grazed by a bullet.

Deaton was then reportedly pursued in the stolen Civic by Kiowa County Kansas Sheriff’s Deputies. Deputies stopped the vehicle with stop sticks, Deaton escaped into the woods on foot.

Local authorities tied Deaton to a shooting this morning around 4 am at a convenience store in New Mexico where a store clerk’s car keys were taken at gunpoint. The clerk was shot and is in critical condition.

Deaton has been on the run for nearly a week. Law enforcement has a warrant for murder out on Deaton for strangling his girlfriend, Heather Robinson, at her apartment in Jackson. Deaton has also been tied to the shooting death of Brenda Pinter, whose body was found in Dixon Baptist Church last Thursday.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest of Alex Bridges Deaton would be eligible for up to a $30,000 reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.