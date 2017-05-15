Neshoba County fights cancer through Relay for Life

Hundreds gathered at the Neshoba County Coliseum Friday night for Relay for Life in Neshoba County.

Loved ones, caretakers and people from the community were on hand to take part in this fight against cancer. It was an emotional night for a few of the survivors in attendance. One survivor shared her heartfelt story of her battle with kidney cancer and what pushed her to never give up.

“I remember thinking, I can’t leave my husband to raise these babies by himself. So they were why I got up and kept going and I teach school,” Kristen Huffman says. “I had my second surgery in September and I was actually in school and had to take off and those kids at school I tell them every day. They’re part of the reason I was able to beat it.”

Each survivor as well received a personal medal for their fearless battle. Engraved on the medals bear the words, “I am courage” as a sign of each survivors perseverance.

Friday marked 21 years of Neshoba County’s Relay for Life. In total, 40 survivors were in attendance. The goal this year was $77,000.