Neshoba County Library : Library Gourmet – Seriously Gourmet Hot Dogs

The Neshoba County Library is getting the Kitchen prepped for a new Library. Library Gourmet will be featuring “Seriously Gourmet Hot Dogs” – Tuesday, May 23 at 5:30 pm.

Library Gourmet demonstrates that the best foods are sometimes the most familiar, but with added twists. Build on to your hot dog knowledge as we go from the mundane to the complex with some wild recipes you’ll have to see to believe.

The Library Gourmet is free and open to the public to learn new and interesting recipes right here in Neshoba County.