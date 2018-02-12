The Neshoba County Library will be helping people re-purpose their old PCs. “This Old Computer” will be held on Thursday, February 22, 5pm – 6pm. Don’t throw out your old computer. That old computer in the attic, garage or basement? It’s not junk, it just needs a new purpose. Join the Neshoba County Library for an educational hour where you will break down, revamp, or rebuild some new gizmos out of aging machines.
Neshoba County Library “This Old Computer”
