Neshoba County Library “This Old Computer”

The Neshoba County Library will be helping people re-purpose their old PCs. “This Old Computer” will be held on Thursday, February 22, 5pm – 6pm. Don’t throw out your old computer. That old computer in the attic, garage or basement? It’s not junk, it just needs a new purpose. Join the Neshoba County Library for an educational hour where you will break down, revamp, or rebuild some new gizmos out of aging machines.

