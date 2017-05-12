Neshoba County Relay for Life Tonight

Neshoba County Relay for Life will be held tonight at the Neshoba County Coliseum starting at 6 pm. The event will include a survivors reception, all survivors in the area are invited to attend and enjoy fellowship and entertainment and a meal. Starting at 6:45 p.m. there will be a survivors recognition and at 7 pm relay will kick off.
Schedule of Events
- 6:00 p.m. – Survivors Reception with Survivor’s Registration
- 6:00-6:20 p.m. – Meet & Greet for Survivors
- 6:20-6:45 p.m. – Philadelphia Elementary Choir
- 6:45-7:00 p.m. – Survivor’s Recognition
- 7:00-7:15 p.m. – Opening Ceremony
- 7:15-7:30 p.m. – Survivor’s Lap
- 7:30-8:00 p.m. –Josh Jolly
- 8:00-8:15 p.m. – Limbo Fun
- 8:15-9:00 p.m. –Neshoba County Music Guild Members: Daniel Sharp, Shelby Swain, Laken Winstead, Garrett Johnston, Joey Holdiness
- 9:00 p.m. – Luminary Ceremony
- 9:30-9:50 p.m. –Callie Prince
- 9:50-10:00 p.m. – Team Awards
- 11 p.m. – Close of Neshoba Relay