Neshoba County Relay for Life Tonight

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Neshoba County Relay for Life will be held tonight at the Neshoba County Coliseum starting at 6 pm. The event will include a survivors reception, all survivors in the area are invited to attend and enjoy fellowship and entertainment and a meal. Starting at 6:45 p.m. there will be a survivors recognition and at 7 pm relay will kick off. 

Schedule of Events

  • 6:00 p.m.  – Survivors Reception with Survivor’s Registration
  • 6:00-6:20 p.m. – Meet & Greet for Survivors
  • 6:20-6:45 p.m. – Philadelphia Elementary Choir
  • 6:45-7:00 p.m. – Survivor’s Recognition
  • 7:00-7:15 p.m. – Opening Ceremony
  • 7:15-7:30 p.m. – Survivor’s Lap
  • 7:30-8:00 p.m. –Josh Jolly
  • 8:00-8:15 p.m. – Limbo Fun
  • 8:15-9:00 p.m. –Neshoba County Music Guild Members: Daniel Sharp, Shelby Swain, Laken Winstead, Garrett Johnston, Joey Holdiness
  • 9:00 p.m. – Luminary Ceremony
  • 9:30-9:50 p.m. –Callie Prince
  • 9:50-10:00 p.m. – Team Awards
  • 11 p.m. – Close of Neshoba Relay

