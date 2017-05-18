Neshoba County Veterans Service Office Moving

Neshoba County Veterans Service Office is moving to the Neshoba County Unit Facility Building effective June 1st.

Under a staff transition plan approved by the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors to segregate the duties of purchasing and accounts payable while maximizing the use of county resources several staff changes are planned.

The Neshoba County Veteran’s Service Officer will also be appointed as Receiving Clerk for Neshoba County and the Veterans Service Office will be moved to the Neshoba County Unit Facility Building.

The Purchase Clerk will be moved from the Neshoba County Courthouse to the Unit Facility Building who will provide administrative support to the Road Manager and Road Department while also performing duties as Purchase Clerk.

The Neshoba County Road Department / Unit Facility Building is the largest purchaser of commodities and supplies in county government and also receives the most deliveries.

The current Receiving Clerk and Office Administrator for the Unit Facility / Road Department will transition to the new postion of Accounts Payable Specialist and will be moved to the Courthouse to facilitate this function.

The new address for the Neshoba County Veterans Service Office will be 11901 Highway 15 North but the other contact information will remain the same:

Phone – 601-656-4531

Fax – 601-656-5042

email – veteransservice@neshobacounty.net