Neshoba County’s unemployment rate drops

Neshoba County’s unemployment rate has dropped. A successful, career technical center continues to train students as they get ready to enter the local workforce.

“They’re ready to put boots on the ground and start working,” says Dana Mclain, Career Technical Director for Philadelphia Neshoba County Career Technical Center.

The Philadelphia Neshoba County Career Technical Center is training the next generation of workers.

“We teach them those hands on skills,” says Mclain. “Not only the hard skills that they will need as they enter the world of work, but we teach them leadership, and how to be the good employee.”

The tech center teaches mainly trade skills, like, welding, construction and automotive services.

“They’re going to be the better employees that our employers are looking for to be the leader on those teams, on those job sites, to get the job done. Our Neshoba County industry will be something Mississippi is proud of,” says Mclain.

Neshoba County’s unemployment rate has dropped from 5.8 to 4.7 percent. The career tech center believes they’ve helped make this happen by successfully training students to enter the workforce.

“That is our goal,” says Mclain. “We would love for them to stay here in Neshoba County and watch our county grow.”

When these students graduate, there’s a good chance they’ll be able to join the workforce immediately, which will help lower the unemployment rate and keep the local economy strong.

Neshoba County’s lowest unemployment rate was in 1996 when it was at 2.7 percent.