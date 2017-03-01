New Neshoba County Lake Record Largemouth Bass Caught

The Neshoba County Lake largemouth bass record has been broken! Mr. Austin Vowell of Philadelphia, MS caught a 14.3 pound bass on February 28, 2017. This fish eclipses the old record of 14.0 pounds set in 2011. Neshoba County Lake is a 138-acre state fishing lake located southeast of Philadelphia.

“Our state fishing lakes offer excellent fishing for largemouth bass, bream, crappie, and catfish,” said Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) State Lake Coordinator Jerry Brown. “Each lake maintains a list of the record fish and we encourage anglers to let us know if they believe their catch might be a new record.”

Mr. Vowell will receive a record fish certificate from MDWFP, and a copy will be on display at the lake’s office and on the lake’s information page of MDWFP’s website. Fish that qualify for a state lake record include largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, crappie, and catfish. Potential record fish must be verified by a member of the Fisheries Bureau staff.

