A Night Filled With Christmas Melodies (Video)

Neshoba Central students, led by Mr. Richard Boykin performed their annual Christmas Musical, “An Evening of Christmas Melodies”, to a full auditorium on Thursday, December 7. It was an exciting night of Christmas favorites for all in attendance. If you didn’t watch the live stream while the musical was going on, you can watch it right here, by clicking on the video below. Thank you Neshoba Central from all of us at Boswell Media for the opportunity to provide a Live Stream of this concert to family and friends of students performing.