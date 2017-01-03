Philadelphia man arrested for armed robbery on Ivy Street

Philadelphia Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery on Ivy Street that happened Wednesday, December 21.

The robbery occurred around 8:30 pm at a home on Ivy Street, where a neighbor said the suspects were attempting to shoot at the victim while running to a nearby house to call police.

Qwuntorez S. Kirkland, 22, 55 Carla Drive, Philadelphia was arrested and charged with armed robbery and burglary.

Philadelphia Police Chief Grant Myers said cash was taken from the victim during the incident. Chief Grant Myers said they were looking for five male suspects who were wearing masks and attempting to rob the victim’s home.

Chief Myers stated “the victim identified Kirkland as one of the suspects,” Myers continued “more arrests are expected in the case.”

Kirkland’s bond has been set at $35,000.