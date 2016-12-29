Philadelphia Neshoba County Park Commission Spring Soccer Registration

The Philadelphia Neshoba County Park Commission has begun its Spring Soccer Registration for boys and girls ages 4-14 (as of August 1, 2016). Deadline to register for Spring Soccer is January 21, 2017. Spring Soccer is a co-ed league with boys and girls playing on the same teams together.

Spring Soccer Fee is $40, a $10 late fee will be applied after January 21, 2017. Registration will be at the Philadelphia City Hall 8 am – 5 pm Monday-Friday or at Northside Park Senior citizens Center on January 21, 2017 from 10 am – 12 pm.