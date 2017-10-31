Retailers prepare for holiday shoppers

Christmas is almost two months away, but for retailers, it’s already here. Some local shops in Philadelphia are already getting shoppers in the holiday spirit.

Stores prepare for the holiday shopping season months and months in advance.

“We actually start in January,” says Kim Kilpatrick, Kademi co-owner. “As soon as we can get by with it we start setting up trees, which is usually about now, maybe a little earlier.”

Right after Halloween, local shops like Kademi and Dixie’s Gypsy Boutique really start putting in new holiday merchandise.

“Just about every day we get new arrivals,” says Brittany Hibbs, Dixie’s Gypsy Boutique owner. “We, of course, get more during the holidays. We are a lot busier.”

Businesses encourage shoppers to stay local for the holiday season by staying open later and having a lot of sale days. The local shops start with holiday open house in mid November.

“We do 20 percent off that entire store. That is a huge day,” says Kilpatrick. “We kind of use that as our kick off to the holiday season.”

Dixie’s gypsy boutique says there is something big box stores don’t have that local stores do: quality customer service.

“You build a relationship with your customers,” says Hibbs. “It’s people you know. You talk to them about their kids, their life. You know who they are and you know who you’re shopping with.”

Not to mention your tax dollars stay in the community you live in.

Philadelphia’s Holiday Open House is November 12. Most of the shops in town will be open that Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. with special sales.