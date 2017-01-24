Rewards offered in Neshoba County Co-op burglary

A reward has been offered through East Mississippi Crimestoppers and the Neshoba County Co-op for information on a recent robbery.

The Neshoba County Co-op was burglarized on the night of Monday, January 16 in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Chief of Police Grant Myers said “the Neshoba County Co-op has issued a $1,000 reward and Crimestoppers has a reward.”

Myers stated 16 green coral panels (14 foot), 20 bales of alfalfa hay and 50 sacks of beef pellets and corn were taken from the Neshoba County Co-op on the night of January 16, 2017.

Myers said “The suspect used a Co-op truck and trailer from the warehouse to load all the items on and then returned them after they were done.”

The total value of the items taken was $2,334.88.

The Philadelphia Police Department has not made an arrest in the case. If you have information concerning this robbery- Please call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS. Help your law enforcement agencies bring this person to justice. If your tip leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible -then you would be collecting the reward.