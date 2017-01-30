Sentencing in Choctaw reservation assault

Two Neshoba County resident have been sentenced on assault charges, announced U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Davis.

32-year-old Robert Jim and 33-year-old Jackie Stokes, Jr. are both Choctaw Indians and residents of Neshoba County. They both plead guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Jim was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison with three years supervised released. Stokes was sentenced to 84 months in prison with three years supervised release.

The two are accused of attacking someone on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.