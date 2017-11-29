sexual battery, shoplifting and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Kenneth Harris, 25, 109 Bay Street, Union, failure to pay
Andrew Frank Phillips, 81, 522 Jefferson Street, Philadelphia, sexual battery
Morgan Billy, 28, 102 Duplex Circle, failure to pay
Brittany Lewis, 20, 166 Pine Ridge Road, shoplifting- less than $1000
Braxton Sullivan, 39, 10051 Road 337, hold for other agency
Keylon Cataijh Burnside, 21, 278 West Atkins, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest
Sherman Green, 34, 530 Valley View, serving sentence
Tommy K. Morgan, 34, 1495 Kenny Court, Winter Garden, FL, careless driving, three counts possession of controlled substance
Wallace Stribling, 64, 402 Anston Street, failure to pay
Wilburt Brown, 39, 321 Breland Street, serving sentence
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)