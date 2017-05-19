Square Affair Saturday in Carthage (Audio)

Square Affair kicks off tomorrow morning in Carthage, beginning with the annual Baptist Medical Center Leake’s Heart of Mississippi 5K run/walk at 8 am along with the youth fishing rodeo at 8:15. Arts and crafts vendors, concessions and entertainment are set for the Carthage coliseum, featuring the garden tractor pull at 10 am and Boswell Media’s “So you think you can sing karaoke competition” at 10:30 with Big Earl From Pearl.

Jeff Stewart caught up with “Big Earl From Pearl” on the Morning House Party to find out what it takes to be a Karaoke champion.

Print your entry form here!