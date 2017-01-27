Statutory Rape, Aggravated Assault, Drugs, and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Tereze Anton Earnest, 20, 250 Adams Street, Philadelphia, was arrested for aggravated assault, armed robbery and kidnapping. Earnest’s bond was set at $50,000.
Treshon B Griffin, 23, 373 Loper Street Philadelphia, was indicted on statutory rape charges.
Marion Christopher Tucker, 48, 10870 Road 468, Philadelphia, sale of methamphetamine, habitual offender possession, 2nd drug offender habitual offender possession, possession of a firearm, felony possession of Hydrocodone.
Other recent arrests:
- Atundo Dixon, 25, 107 Dean Drive, Louisville, indictment jail escape, count 2 taking away
- Lee Andrew Hughes, 24, 121 Wraggs Road, Louisville, indictment malicious mischief
- Jarrod Breedlove, 40, 130 Air Park Drive, Philadelphia, indictment possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Anthony Dewayne Kirk, 37, 249 Albert, Preston, sale of methamphetamine
- Debra Ann Hyatt, 58, 10271 Road 394, Philadelphia, grand larceny
- Anthony Talbert, 28, 11501 Road 432, Union, aggravated assault
- Angela Renaye Ferguson, 33, 10481 Road, 121, Union, felony possession of methamphetamine