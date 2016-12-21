Suspects in Mississippi triple murder arrested in Kansas

Jamison Townsend and Joshua Garcia (Photo Source: Geary County Sheriff's Office, Kansas)

Authorities say two suspects in a deadly pawn shop robbery in Jackson, MS have been arrested in Kansas.

31-year-old Jamison Layne Townsend and 35-year-old Joshua Garcia were taken into custody Wednesday morning near Junction City, Kansas, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office.

Neshoba county native, Ted McLemore, 77 was a one of the three victims identified in the deadly shooting Saturday night in Jackson. McLemore spent his childhood and school years in Neshoba County and attended Philadelphia High School.

Robert Ivy, 60, and Cleveland “Bill” Mosley, 88 were identified as the other two victims in the deadly robbery. The triple homicide occurred at Bill’s Pawn Jewelry Coin/Stamp Exchange on Wilmington Street in Jackson.

Townsend and Garcia are suspects in all three deaths. Officials say Townsend has ties to Blue Springs, Missouri, and Garcia is from Biloxi. The two are suspected in burglaries and robberies in Mississippi, including the robbery and triple murder Saturday at the pawn shop in Jackson.

Kansas Deputies on Interstate 70 tried to stop the Dodge Charger with no displayed registration, the car sped away and crashed. Townsend was arrested in the car and Garcia was found hours later hiding in a vehicle a mile from the crash site.