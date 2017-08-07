Union double murder still unsolved

https://youtu.be/_Pb1WqVfmR8​

Union is a quaint little town, nestled in the hills on the Neshoba Newton county line.

“It has been tragic for this community,” says Officer Jason McElhenney, Union PD.

Just over the railroad tracks, tragedy hit the quiet town.

“One individual was shot in the upper torso and the other was shot in the lower torso,” says McElhenney.

Hosey Campbell Jr, and Billy Talley were shot and killed on Mason St. last year. Police have been working tirelessly to put together what happened.

“Trying to seek closure for the families involved in the incident,” says McElhenney. “At this point, we don’t feel like we have enough evidence to make any charges.”

What police are sure of is there was an argument between several people in middle of the street.

“One party left, came back and the next altercation resulted in gunshots, leading to the deaths of two individuals,” says McElhenney.

Investigators have interviewed witnesses, who they say have contradicting statements.

“We’re still seeking information in this case,” says McElhenney. “It’s an active case.”

Union PD has sent evidence to the state crime lab. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations says autopsies for Campbell and Talley should be finalized soon. Once the results are in, the case will be handed over to the district attorney’s office.

“Unless new information comes forward, we will take the information we have to the district attorney’s office for them to decide if any charges are applicable in this case,” says McElhenney.

Call the Union Police Department or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information about this unsolved double murder. Callers can remain anonymous.