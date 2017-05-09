Ward 4 voters have May 16 primary

Voters in Philadelphia’s Ward 4 will decide a runoff next week. The second Democratic Primary is Tuesday, May 16.

Cassie Henson and Jerry W. Smith led a 4-person field May 2 but no one received fifty percent plus one of the vote.

The Philadelphia Municipal Election Commission verified that Dennis Davis who was in second place with 100 votes after the May 2 primary was not registered to vote, making it ineligible to run for office.

The winner will face Independent Rudolph Tatum in the general election June 6.