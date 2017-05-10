The Warriors easily take the first victory of post-game season

The Warriors come into the first round of post-game season looking to win the first game of a three game series against the Trojan Warriors. The Trojan Warriors hit the field hard by scoring two runs in the top of the first while the ECCC Warriors answered back with two runs as well making the score (2-2). The second inning was scoreless. The ECCC Warriors scored six runs in the bottom of the third making the score (8-2). The ECCC Warriors scored one run in the bottom of the fourth making the score (9-2). The fifth and sixth inning were scoreless. The ECCC Warriors take the victory by scoring one more run in the bottom of the seventh with the eight run rule with the score being (10-2). The second game of the series will air on Kicks 96 tomorrow at 1:50.