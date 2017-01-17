WTOK reaches deal with Dish, no interruption of service

Earlier Tuesday night, WTOK reached a new long term agreement in principle with Dish Network for continued carriage of WTOK and Meridian’s CW8. There will be no interruption of service to our viewers on Dish Network. We are truly grateful to our loyal viewers and Dish Network customers who reached out to both Dish Network and WTOK to express their concerns about losing their favorite programs. Your outpouring of support was instrumental in helping reach this mutual agreement.

We look forward to continuing our tradition of providing quality, award winning news and entertainment programming to all of our viewers, tremendous value to our advertisers, and an unwavering commitment to community service