Wyatt V. Courage Run to benefit CHD research

A Philadelphia mother and father are remembering their five-month-old son, who died last year of heart disease, in a special way.

The Vowell family spent most of its time last year at Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital. Their son, Wyatt, was diagnosed with congenital heart disease at birth.

“Wyatt’s nursery was the ICU unit at Batson Hospital,” says his mother, Melody Vowell. “That’s where he was.”

Wyatt had his first open heart surgery at three days old, a second one at three weeks old, then a third one at three months old. Multiple surgeries in between caused more health concerns.

“The things that never happen always seemed to happen to him,” says Vowell.

Side effects from the surgeries led to kidney failure causing Wyatt to never wake up again.

“We never gave up hope on him,” says Vowell. “Even the very last day, we were still pushing forward.”

The Vowells want to help future families from going through the same thing. They’ve started the Wyatt V. Courage Foundation. They’ve been raising money to donate to Batson’s Heart Center. The family is starting an annual courage run in Wyatt’s honor.

“I’m just determined to have as much goodness come out of it for others and to me it helps keep him alive, his memory alive,” says Vowell.

The Vowell family is hoping people will honor Wyatt and the many families going through similar situations by participating in the 30-mile relay run along the Natchez Trace.

“Some of the proceeds will also go toward the foundation for our operation so we can continue to do this every year. Hopefully we will raise more and more money for efforts and anything that affects children or families with CHD,” says Vowell.