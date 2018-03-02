The 17th Annual Warrior Golf Classic fundraiser has been set for Friday, May 1, 2018. The Four-Person Scramble will be held at the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club. to register your team, isit www.eccc.edu/estore or call David LeBlanc at 601.635.6327 for more information. Team sponsorship packages are available and prizes will be awarded in different categories.
17th Annual Warrior Golf Classic 2018 Set
The 17th Annual Warrior Golf Classic fundraiser has been set for Friday, May 1, 2018. The Four-Person Scramble will be held at the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club. to register your team, isit www.eccc.edu/estore or call David LeBlanc at 601.635.6327 for more information. Team sponsorship packages are available and prizes will be awarded in different categories.