The Lady rebels dominated in the district 2 3A championship game versus Winston Academy. The lady rebels ended the first half with a 28 lead (44-16). The Lady rebels continues to take control of the game by holding excellent defense and making good shots. The third quarter was a good one for the lady rebels as they steal the game away with a 41 point lead (60-19). The Lady rebels finish the game and wins by 40 points (66-26). The Lady rebels are the District 2 3A champions!

The men rebels struggled in the district 2 3A championship game versus Starkville Academy. The men rebels defense couldn’t stop Starkville Academy from shooting three pointers. The half ended 18 point deficit (17-35). The men rebels continued to struggle on defense and making free throws in the second half. The men rebels could not recover from the deficit which made them lose to Starkville academy (50-66).